How to print one value from one variables in php

PHP
I have this script in php:

<?php
require ("conn.php");

    $sql = "SELECT * FROM student_lists where mark=1";
$result = $con->query($sql);
$counter = 0;
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {

$query = "SELECT * FROM  student_detail where class_id=".$row["id"]." ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1";
 $result2 = mysqli_query($con, $query);

if(mysqli_num_rows($result2)>0){
	   while($row2 = mysqli_fetch_array($result2)){
          	    $rowid = $row["id"];	   

echo $rowid;

//the output of the $rowid is = 12345 
	   }   
		   }
}
}		    
?>

Structure of student_lists Table:
id studentName Mark
1 John 1
2 Mark 1
3 Jimmy 1
4 Carol 1
5 Sam 1
6 Josef 0
7 Karl 0

Structure of student_detail table:
id Class_id value
10 1 50
11 1 60
12 1 100
13 2 80
14 3 90
15 4 50
16 5 60
17 6 80
18 7 82

"they are 5 different values from 1 to 5 and I want to print every value separately for example want to print the first value in $rowid or the second.

Any Idea please?

Try this:


while($row2 = mysqli_fetch_array($result2)){

echo ‘<pre >’: // add line feeds
print_r($row2);
// or verbose output to show variable types
// var_dump($row2);
echo’</pre >’;


          	    $rowid = $row["id"];	   

echo $rowid;

//the output of the $rowid is = 12345 
	   }
If this is all you’re echoing from your PHP isn’t “12345” what the output would be if it echoes the results, one after the other? So wouldn’t the following instead do the job (unless I have misunderstood):

echo "<p>Student ID is $rowid </p>";

or similar, depending on how you want the output?

How do you know which one you want to print, because this will determine the best solution?

Next, don’t run queries inside of loops. This is extremely inefficient due to the compunctions needed. Use one JOIN query instead.

this only print it in line!
and I want to print one of the, like choose 1 or 4 or 5?

here is the output:

Student ID is 1
Student ID is 2
Student ID is 3
Student ID is 4
Student ID is 5

and I want to store for example the student ID 2 in a variable then print it. Which need to store every ID in separate variable.

Actually I ran the second enquiry inside the loop because I want to choose which student id from student_lists table who has mark=1 then I select student_datail from another table. so Student_details is depend on student_lists.