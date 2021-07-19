How to print one value from one variables in php

So have I understood the aim correctly? (I think you have got the above bit wrong - you are comparing the id with a score?):

You want to echo out each student’s name and then either the word “pass” or the word “fail” depending on their mark?

If so, then it can certainly be done without having a query in a loop. You run a query with a JOIN and then loop through the result to create the output, outputting “pass” or “fail” depending on the mark.

I have a couple of observations/questions, looking at your database tables. I think the “id” in the “student_lists” (primary key) corresponds with the “Class_id” in the “student_detail” table, where it is a foreign key? And the “id” in the “Class_id” table is the primary key for that table? If that id correct I would rename with column titles, to, for example, the following:

student_lists

student_id

studentName

Mark

student_detail (Which I might retitle exam_results)

result_id

student_id

result

I may have misunderstood things here though.

I’m not sure what the column “Mark” is in the “student_lists” column?

I hope I am not patronising you here - if I am I apologise.

If you don’t know the meaning of “primary key” and “foreign key” then I would Google them and SQL JOINS - it will make things much clearer. I suspect things may suddenly click in your mind and you will have then have a clearer view of how to proceed.