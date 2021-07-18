How to print one value from one variables in php

Hi guys,

I have this script in php:

<?php require ("conn.php"); $sql = "SELECT * FROM student_lists where mark=1"; $result = $con->query($sql); $counter = 0; if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $query = "SELECT * FROM student_detail where class_id=".$row["id"]." ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1"; $result2 = mysqli_query($con, $query); if(mysqli_num_rows($result2)>0){ while($row2 = mysqli_fetch_array($result2)){ $rowid = $row["id"]; echo $rowid; //the output of the $rowid is = 12345 } } } } ?>

"they are 5 different values from 1 to 5 and I want to print every value separately for example want to print the first value in $rowid or the second.

Any Idea please?

Thanks