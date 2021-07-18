How to print one value from one variables in php

I have this script in php:

<?php
require ("conn.php");

    $sql = "SELECT * FROM student_lists where mark=1";
$result = $con->query($sql);
$counter = 0;
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {

$query = "SELECT * FROM  student_detail where class_id=".$row["id"]." ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1";
 $result2 = mysqli_query($con, $query);

if(mysqli_num_rows($result2)>0){
	   while($row2 = mysqli_fetch_array($result2)){
          	    $rowid = $row["id"];	   

echo $rowid;

//the output of the $rowid is = 12345 
	   }   
		   }
}
}		    
?>

"they are 5 different values from 1 to 5 and I want to print every value separately for example want to print the first value in $rowid or the second.

