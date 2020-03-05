How to prevent user from cheating and changing row

Alternatively, don’t let the user send you that data at all. Let them give you a number, 1-8, that defines their next move (or move attempt).

You already store the current location, so if they are at X…

5 1 7

2 X 4

6 3 8

Their new location is given by:

$output = array('x'=> intval(substr($dbresult['curpos'],1))-1, 'y' => ord(substr($dbresult['curpos'],0,1))-65); $input = $input - 1; //Because we like working in zero-index terms... if($input & 4) { //They went in a diagonal. $output['x'] += (($input & 2) - 0.5)/abs(($input & 2) - 0.5); $output['y'] += (($input & 1) - 0.5)/abs(($input & 1) - 0.5); } else { //They went in an cardinal. $tomod = ($input & 1) ? "x" : "y"; $output[$tomod] += (($input & 2) - 0.5)/abs(($input & 2) - 0.5); } $output = chr(min(max($output['y'],0),5)+65).(min(max($output['x'],0),5)+1);

(and you always thought your maths teacher was lying when they said you would be using it in the future…)