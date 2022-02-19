How to prevent submitting a form on pressing enter and still have the key being registered?

I’m creating a firefox extension that shows when watching youtube videos. It’s just a form where I write notes and push them to a database.
When I submit the form, the content goes to my database (taking notes whilst watching videos). But, if I press the backslash I want to pause the video but not have the backslash show up, and on the
playrate input field I want to type a number hit enter and the form not to act.
Thel
event.preventDefault(); is the obvious solution but it seems to prevent later behaviors.
<form>
<p><input type="text" placeholder="id" disabled id="editor_id" /></p>
<textarea name="" class="editor" id="editor" cols="30" rows="10"></textarea>
<p><input type="text" placeholder="video play rate" id="playrate" /></p>
<p><button type="submit" id="formSubmit" style="width: 100%;">submit</button></p>
</form>
function videoPlayRateControl() {
function keyDown(selector, func) {
document.querySelector(selector).addEventListener("keydown", func);
}
const keys = {
backspace: 8,
tab: 9,
enter: 13,
shift: 16,
backslash: 220,
};
// E
keyDown("#playrate", function (event) {
if (event.keyCode === keys.backslash) {
browser.tabs.query(
{ active: true, currentWindow: true },
function (tabs) {
browser.tabs.sendMessage(tabs[0].id, {
type: "videoStartStop",
});
}
);
}
if (event.keyCode === keys.enter) {
// send the playRate message to the content script
event.preventDefault();
browser.tabs.query(
{ active: true, currentWindow: true },
function (tabs) {
browser.tabs.sendMessage(tabs[0].id, {
type: "playRate",
message: event.target.value,
});
}
);
}
});
}
Without
event.preventDefault(); it doesn’t work, with it, the backslash effect is … prevented from taking effect
Steps:
- I hit backslash - works: video pauses.
- I hit backslash again - works: video starts.
- I type a number and hit enter: works, video speeds
- I type another number and hit enter: works, video speeds
- I try to repeat step one - does not work