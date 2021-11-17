How to prevent submitting a form on pressing enter and still have the key being registered?

I’m creating a firefox extension that shows when watching youtube videos. It’s just a form where I write notes and push them to a database.

When I submit the form, the content goes to my database (taking notes whilst watching videos). But, if I press the backslash I want to pause the video but not have the backslash show up, and on the playrate input field I want to type a number hit enter and the form not to act.

Thel event.preventDefault(); is the obvious solution but it seems to prevent later behaviors.

<form> <p><input type="text" placeholder="id" disabled id="editor_id" /></p> <textarea name="" class="editor" id="editor" cols="30" rows="10"></textarea> <p><input type="text" placeholder="video play rate" id="playrate" /></p> <p><button type="submit" id="formSubmit" style="width: 100%;">submit</button></p> </form> function videoPlayRateControl() { function keyDown(selector, func) { document.querySelector(selector).addEventListener("keydown", func); } const keys = { backspace: 8, tab: 9, enter: 13, shift: 16, backslash: 220, }; // E keyDown("#playrate", function (event) { if (event.keyCode === keys.backslash) { browser.tabs.query( { active: true, currentWindow: true }, function (tabs) { browser.tabs.sendMessage(tabs[0].id, { type: "videoStartStop", }); } ); } if (event.keyCode === keys.enter) { // send the playRate message to the content script event.preventDefault(); browser.tabs.query( { active: true, currentWindow: true }, function (tabs) { browser.tabs.sendMessage(tabs[0].id, { type: "playRate", message: event.target.value, }); } ); } }); }

Without event.preventDefault(); it doesn’t work, with it, the backslash effect is … prevented from taking effect

Steps: