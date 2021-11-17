How to prevent submitting a form on pressing enter and still have the key being registered?

I’m creating a firefox extension that shows when watching youtube videos. It’s just a form where I write notes and push them to a database.

When I submit the form, the content goes to my database (taking notes whilst watching videos). But, if I press the backslash I want to pause the video but not have the backslash show up, and on the playrate input field I want to type a number hit enter and the form not to act.

Thel event.preventDefault(); is the obvious solution but it seems to prevent later behaviors.

<form>
 <p><input type="text" placeholder="id" disabled id="editor_id" /></p>
 <textarea name="" class="editor" id="editor" cols="30" rows="10"></textarea>
 <p><input type="text" placeholder="video play rate" id="playrate" /></p>
 <p><button type="submit" id="formSubmit" style="width: 100%;">submit</button></p>
</form>

function videoPlayRateControl() {
  function keyDown(selector, func) {
    document.querySelector(selector).addEventListener("keydown", func);
  }
  const keys = {
    backspace: 8,
    tab: 9,
    enter: 13,
    shift: 16,
    backslash: 220,
  };
  // E
  keyDown("#playrate", function (event) {
    if (event.keyCode === keys.backslash) {
      browser.tabs.query(
        { active: true, currentWindow: true },
        function (tabs) {
          browser.tabs.sendMessage(tabs[0].id, {
            type: "videoStartStop",
          });
        }
      );
    }
    if (event.keyCode === keys.enter) {
      // send the playRate message to the content script
      event.preventDefault();
      browser.tabs.query(
        { active: true, currentWindow: true },
        function (tabs) {
          browser.tabs.sendMessage(tabs[0].id, {
            type: "playRate",
            message: event.target.value,
          });
        }
      );
    }
  });
}

Without event.preventDefault(); it doesn’t work, with it, the backslash effect is … prevented from taking effect

Steps:

  1. I hit backslash - works: video pauses.
  2. I hit backslash again - works: video starts.
  3. I type a number and hit enter: works, video speeds
  4. I type another number and hit enter: works, video speeds
  5. I try to repeat step one - does not work
