How to prevent SQL Injection via the array parameter? (CVE-2017-14069)

postcd: postcd: I was unable to find any information about sqlesc function.

It’s in the functions.php file (your programming editor should allow you to perform a search through all the files in a project) and all it is doing is escaping non-numerical values, using the default character set that php is using (utf8.) The problem with this is if that doesn’t match the character set of your database table(s), sql injection is still possible. The only fool proof way of preventing sql special characters in data from breaking the sql query syntax, for all data types and all character encoding, is to use a true prepared query.

As mentioned in your last thread for this TorrentTrader script, it is way out of date (it won’t run at all on current php versions, since the mysql_ extension has been removed from php) and it is filled with security holes, such as the one you are dealing with in this current thread. In searching the web for information about what you are doing in this thread, I found numerous reports of problems, one detailed being able to update any email address, letting someone take over an administrator account. The php code was changed to address this security hole, but the version number wasn’t updated to indicate any type of change was made.

Unless your intent is to actually go through all the code and update the database extension it is using and to update all the queries to be true prepared queries, all you are doing now is wasting your time trying to make an obsolete and insecure script work.