How to prevent SQL Injection via the array parameter? (CVE-2017-14069)

Why use bind:

But it tends to become more complicated and thus error prone the more complex a statement gets.

And if there’s just one parameter missing proper processing or handling, the statement is at stake being vulnerable to SQL injection. And to be honest, there are actually many cases here on Stack Overflow which show that this manual technique is more error prone as it’s easy to miss one of the aforementioned points.

In opposite to that, PDO provides a layer of abstraction by having just placeholders in the statement. The parameter values are passed separately and PDO takes care of proper processing and handling. All the developer has to do is prepare the statement with the placeholders and then execute the prepared statement with the actual values.

However, if you would use the value outside a string literal, there would be no need for an attacker to escape from the string literal to inject arbitrary SQL code