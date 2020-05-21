How to prevent column total Count from display on component.html?

I have field total count I need to prevent total Count from display on component.html

I already do it but not working if you can tell me how to do that ?

I display data dynamically on header column and body data with angular 7

I try using filter function below but not working

this._displayreport.GetReportDetailsPaging(this.searchData).subscribe((data: any[]) => { this.reportdetailslist = data; this.headerCols = Object.keys(data[0]); this.contentBody=data.filter(item =>item != data[0].totalCount); }); } } <thead> <tr> <th > <ng-container *ngIf="coln != 'totalCount'"> {{coln}} </ng-container> </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr *ngFor="let rep of contentBody"> <td *ngFor="let coln of headerCols"> <span> {{rep[coln]}} </span> </td> </tr> <tbody>

data object represent following data as any

companyName: “Innovasic, Inc.”

done: “0”

notImpacted: “0”

notificationDate: “2009-11-12”

offilneURL: “https://source.z2data.com/2019/1/13/8/55/47/351/662203977/21527_SPCN.PDF”

onlineURL: “N/A”

pending: “3”

reportDate: “2020-05-07”

revisionID: “272299243”

teamName: “MFG”

totalCount: 79