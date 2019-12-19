How to present purchased PDFs?

I am building a website where people can purchase books that come in an online format where the book would be a big web page or maybe a series of web pages.

After making the purchase, when the user logs in, he/she can navigate to “My Library” and will be presented with a gallery of thumbnails representing any and all books they have purchased. When the user clicks on a thumbnail, he/she will be taken to the online book.

A lot of people have been bugging me to also offer the books in a PDF format…

This may sound funny, but I’m not sure how to present the PDF version to customers.

Questions:

1.) Should I just give people a PDF version when they buy an online book, or should I make them request the PDF version also?

2.) How should I present the PDF books? Should I create a second gallery which lists all of the PDF books they have purchased?

3.) Or maybe should the online books and PDF books be linked in some way? For instance, if you clicked on the thumbnail which takes you to your online book, should you be able to access the PDF from there?

4.) Should I leave a web page with links to the PDFs indefinitely, or should I just let people download them once and then that’s it?

All of this seems like such a simple thing, but when I think about it, I guess I have never been to a website that offers online books and PDF books, and so I don’t have a working example to follow.