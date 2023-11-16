When editing a webpage in my Drupal website, I pasted this code in source code edit mode.
<pre>
<figure>
<img src="img.jpg" alt="Some alternative text"></img>
<figcaption>Some text under the image</figcaption>
</figure>
</pre>
After saving the webpage the above code became this in source code edit mode:
<pre> </pre>
<figure>
<img src="img.jpg" alt="Some alternative text">
<figcaption>
Some text under the image
</figcaption>
</figure>
<pre> </pre>
It’s as if
pre tag isn’t strong enough to filter text when it comes to
figure elements.
How to present plain text in an HTML document when pre tag isn’t enough?