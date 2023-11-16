How to present plain text in an HTML document when pre tag isn't enough?

HTML & CSS
When editing a webpage in my Drupal website, I pasted this code in source code edit mode.

<pre>
    <figure>
        <img src="img.jpg" alt="Some alternative text"></img>
        <figcaption>Some text under the image</figcaption>
    </figure>
</pre>

After saving the webpage the above code became this in source code edit mode:

<pre>    </pre>
<figure>
    <img src="img.jpg" alt="Some alternative text">
    <figcaption>
        Some text under the image
    </figcaption>
</figure>
<pre>&nbsp;</pre>

It’s as if pre tag isn’t strong enough to filter text when it comes to figure elements.

How to present plain text in an HTML document when pre tag isn’t enough?