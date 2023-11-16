When editing a webpage in my Drupal website, I pasted this code in source code edit mode.

<pre> <figure> <img src="img.jpg" alt="Some alternative text"></img> <figcaption>Some text under the image</figcaption> </figure> </pre>

After saving the webpage the above code became this in source code edit mode:

<pre> </pre> <figure> <img src="img.jpg" alt="Some alternative text"> <figcaption> Some text under the image </figcaption> </figure> <pre> </pre>

It’s as if pre tag isn’t strong enough to filter text when it comes to figure elements.

How to present plain text in an HTML document when pre tag isn’t enough?