How to prepare for upcoming Java interview with Delloite?

Hello, I was recently selected for a Java developer job role at Deloitte. My final interview round is going to be held on Friday, 6 September 2024. I’m a bit nervous about my preparation. I think I’ve covered most of the areas, but my only weakness is scenario-based questions. I’m looking for help to prepare for these types of questions.
Step 1 is learning that Java is to Javascript as Pen is to Penguin.
When you say “scenario-based questions”… what exactly are you worried about? If you’ve learned the concepts, but not how to apply them in a real situation, that’s… not something that can be hammered out on a forum. That requires application of knowledge. IE… practice.