How to post 2 list box values one form submit and save 2 different csv files

I have 2 list boxes one master list box and a subcategory list box. I can move items from master to subcategory and other way around. When moving item from master to sub it removes item from master and insert into subcategory. I can save selected subcategory with new values but I want at the same time save the the master list with the one item removed How do I go about it. Was thinking in terms of sending via form hidden input but not sure how to because nothing is selected in master list but the selection is in subcategory

<h1>Master List</h1> Hold the Ctrl key for multiple selections<br /><br /> <select name=master[] id=master class="master" multiple="multiple" size='23'> <?php $file = fopen("temp.csv", "r"); while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) { $master = $row[0]; ?> <option value="<?php echo $master;?>"><?php echo $master; ?></option> <?php } ?> </select> </form>

Herewith subcategory

<h1>Sub Category</h1> <form action="update.php" method="post"> <input type=button class="master" name=b1 id=b1 value='Move >'><br /> <input type=button class="master" name=b2 id=b2 value='< Remove'> <input type="submit" value="Save File" name="submit"> <select name=debtors[] id=debtors multiple="multiple" class=master> <?php $file = fopen("debtors.csv", "r"); while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) { $debtors = $row[0]; ?> <option value="<?php echo $debtors;?>"><?php echo $debtors;?></option> <?php } ?> </select> </form>

Herewith update.php