How to post 2 list box values one form submit and save 2 different csv files

#1

I have 2 list boxes one master list box and a subcategory list box. I can move items from master to subcategory and other way around. When moving item from master to sub it removes item from master and insert into subcategory. I can save selected subcategory with new values but I want at the same time save the the master list with the one item removed How do I go about it. Was thinking in terms of sending via form hidden input but not sure how to because nothing is selected in master list but the selection is in subcategory

<h1>Master List</h1>
Hold the Ctrl key for multiple selections<br /><br />
<select name=master[] id=master class="master" multiple="multiple" size='23'>
<?php   
    $file = fopen("temp.csv", "r");
    while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
        $master = $row[0];
?>
    <option value="<?php echo $master;?>"><?php echo $master; ?></option>
<?php
    }
?>
</select>
</form>

Herewith subcategory

<h1>Sub Category</h1>
    <form action="update.php" method="post">
    <input type=button class="master" name=b1 id=b1 value='Move >'><br />
    <input type=button class="master" name=b2 id=b2 value='< Remove'>
    <input type="submit" value="Save File" name="submit">&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;
<select name=debtors[] id=debtors multiple="multiple" class=master>
<?php   
    $file = fopen("debtors.csv", "r");
    while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
        $debtors = $row[0];
?>
    <option value="<?php echo $debtors;?>"><?php echo $debtors;?></option>

<?php
    }
?>
</select>
</form>

Herewith update.php

if ($_POST['debtors']) {
    $debtors = $_POST['debtors'];
    $debtorsunique = array_unique($debtors);
    sort($debtorsunique);
    foreach ($debtorsunique as $key => $value) {
        $result.=$value. "\n";
    }
    file_put_contents('debtors.csv',$result);
}