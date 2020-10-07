How to position an animation

It seems to be a horizontal offset that vary with the width, noticeable on narrow screens.
I couldn’t find what caused the position to move, but you mentioned the phenomenon in post #4.
The ad hoc fix I tried was to offset the left position on the bird containers to cover the horizontal shift. Either on the individual class for each bird or on their common class:
Like:
.bird-container {
left: -25vw;
}
Maybe @PaulOB would be able to educate us if he happen to find time.
Another detail:
I tested the issue in various browsers and found that the table display (in order to adjust to the image without a set width and still auto center) was not able to hide the overflow in my Linux Firefox.
What I suggest to fit all browsers is to make it block and give it the width from the image, and give the image a 100% width to inherit the width and also an auto height to keep the proprtion.
Like:
.mountain-bird-wrapper {
position: relative;
margin: auto;
display: block;
overflow: hidden;
border: 1px solid #333;
border-radius: 15px;
box-shadow: 5px 5px 20px 5px #333;
width: 45vw; /* becomes the 100% image width */
}
.center2 {
display: block;
width: 100%;
height: auto;
margin: 0;
opacity: 1;
}
Hope everything works as you intended now.