How to position an animation

Engine44: Engine44: I would like the birds to fly through the sky part of the mountain image.

Hi,

Then you need to relate their position to the mountain image.

I suggest you wrap a div arond the birds and the mountain image:

...Although wild and rough, The Hills were very beautiful.</p> <div class="mountain-bird-wrapper"> <div class="bird-container bird-container--one"> <div class="bird bird--one"></div> </div> <div class="bird-container bird-container--two"> <div class="bird bird--two"></div> </div> <div class="bird-container bird-container--three"> <div class="bird bird--three"></div> </div> <div class="bird-container bird-container--four"> <div class="bird bird--four"></div> </div> <img src="/imgMaster/mountain.jpg" alt="Prologue" class="centerBird" /> </div> <p>An equal distance to the south, Waterford hamlet rested...

Give the new div a position relative:

.mountain-bird-wrapper{ position: relative; }

And change the bird containers to position absolute:

.bird-container{ position: absolute; }

I now see you have put the position on different divs and you need to change or remove their positions at where you’ve put them.

Then the birds will refer their absolute position to the relaive positioned parent.

Try that and come back here.