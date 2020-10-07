How to position an animation

Engine44: Engine44: On small screens, the birds first appear about 20% into the image

It seems to be a horizontal offset that vary with the width, noticeable on narrow screens.

I couldn’t find what caused the position to move, but you mentioned the phenomenon in post #4.

The ad hoc fix I tried was to offset the left position on the bird containers to cover the horizontal shift. Either on the individual class for each bird or on their common class:

Like:

.bird-container { left: -25vw; }

Maybe @PaulOB would be able to educate us if he happen to find time.

Another detail:

I tested the issue in various browsers and found that the table display (in order to adjust to the image without a set width and still auto center) was not able to hide the overflow in my Linux Firefox.

What I suggest to fit all browsers is to make it block and give it the width from the image, and give the image a 100% width to inherit the width and also an auto height to keep the proprtion.

Like:

.mountain-bird-wrapper { position: relative; margin: auto; display: block; overflow: hidden; border: 1px solid #333; border-radius: 15px; box-shadow: 5px 5px 20px 5px #333; width: 45vw; /* becomes the 100% image width */ } .center2 { display: block; width: 100%; height: auto; margin: 0; opacity: 1; }

Hope everything works as you intended now.