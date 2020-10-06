How to position an animation

I’ve found a good animation of flying birds. I got it working on a web page. Now I would like to adjust it’s vertical positioning so that it appears at the same vertical position on all size devices. I’ve tried various css position settings ( absolute, relative, fixed, etc.) but when I get it set right on my laptop, it moves vertically out of position on smaller screens. Any suggestions? Thanks.
Hi,
A position is always given in relation to something, so we need to take the environment into consideration to give any ideas.
With code we could know what to suggest.
Please post the context or code or a link to the page you work on.
Thanks. Here is the live page: https://www.ballymoretales.com/c1s1page/
and the code:
HTML
leads to an underground lake. It was also known as a land of unfriendly hawks and bears. Although wild and rough, The Hills were very beautiful.
<div class="bird-container bird-container--one">
<div class="bird bird--one"></div>
</div>
<div class="bird-container bird-container--two">
<div class="bird bird--two"></div>
</div>
<div class="bird-container bird-container--three">
<div class="bird bird--three"></div>
</div>
<div class="bird-container bird-container--four">
<div class="bird bird--four"></div>
</div>
CSS
/* Flying Birds*/
.bird.bird–one{
background-image: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/174479/bird-cells-new.svg);
background-size: auto 100%;
width: 88px;
height: 125px;
will-change: background-position;
animation-name: fly-cycle;
animation-timing-function: steps(10);
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 1s;
animation-delay: -0.5s;
}
.bird.bird–two{
background-image: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/174479/bird-cells-new.svg);
background-size: auto 100%;
width: 88px;
height: 125px;
will-change: background-position;
animation-name: fly-cycle;
animation-timing-function: steps(10);
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 0.9s;
animation-delay: -0.75s;
}
.bird.bird–three{
background-image: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/174479/bird-cells-new.svg);
background-size: auto 100%;
width: 88px;
height: 125px;
will-change: background-position;
animation-name: fly-cycle;
animation-timing-function: steps(10);
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 1.25s;
animation-delay: -0.25s;
}
.bird.bird–four{
background-image: url(https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/s.cdpn.io/174479/bird-cells-new.svg);
background-size: auto 100%;
width: 88px;
height: 125px;
will-change: background-position;
animation-name: fly-cycle;
animation-timing-function: steps(10);
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 1.1s;
animation-delay: -0.5s;
}
.bird-container.bird-container–one{
position: absolute;
top: 1955px;
left: -10%;
z-index: 5;
transform: scale(0) translateX(-10vw);
will-change: transform;
animation-name: fly-right-one;
animation-timing-function: linear;
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 15s;
animation-delay: 0;
}
.bird-container.bird-container–two{
position: absolute;
top: 1965px;
left: -10%;
z-index: 5;
transform: scale(0) translateX(-10vw);
will-change: transform;
animation-name: fly-right-one;
animation-timing-function: linear;
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 16s;
animation-delay: 1;
}
.bird-container.bird-container–three{
position: absolute;
top: 1975px;
left: -10%;
z-index: 5;
transform: scale(0) translateX(-10vw);
will-change: transform;
animation-name: fly-right-one;
animation-timing-function: linear;
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 14.6s;
animation-delay: 9.5s;
}
.bird-container.bird-container–four{
position: absolute;
top: 1970px;
left: -10%;
z-index: 1;
transform: scale(0) translateX(-10vw);
will-change: transform;
animation-name: fly-right-one;
animation-timing-function: linear;
animation-iteration-count: infinite;
animation-duration: 16s;
animation-delay: 10.25s;
}
@keyframes fly-cycle {
100% {
background-position: -900px 0;
}
}
@keyframes fly-right-one {
0% {
transform: scale(0.3) translateX(-10vw);
}
10% {
transform: translateY(2vh) translateX(10vw) scale(0.4);
}
20% {
transform: translateY(0vh) translateX(30vw) scale(0.5);
}
30% {
transform: translateY(4vh) translateX(50vw) scale(0.6);
}
40% {
transform: translateY(2vh) translateX(70vw) scale(0.6);
}
50% {
transform: translateY(0vh) translateX(90vw) scale(0.6);
}
60% {
transform: translateY(0vh) translateX(110vw) scale(0.6);
}
100% {
transform: translateY(0vh) translateX(110vw) scale(0.6);
}
}
@keyframes fly-right-two {
0% {
transform: translateY(-2vh) translateX(-10vw) scale(0.5);
}
10% {
transform: translateY(0vh) translateX(10vw) scale(0.4);
}
20% {
transform: translateY(-4vh) translateX(30vw) scale(0.6);
}
30% {
transform: translateY(1vh) translateX(50vw) scale(0.45);
}
40% {
transform: translateY(-2.5vh) translateX(70vw) scale(0.5);
}
50% {
transform: translateY(0vh) translateX(90vw) scale(0.45);
}
51% {
transform: translateY(0vh) translateX(110vw) scale(0.45);
}
100% {
transform: translateY(0vh) translateX(110vw) scale(0.45);
}
}
I would like the birds to fly through the sky part of the mountain image.