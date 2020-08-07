How to position a tilted/skewed shape of unknown height in CSS?

Problem

I need to code a design like in image below in CSS. In addition to pure CSS I also have Sass at my disposal.

Note that the solution needs to be responsive. The angle is fixed (14 degrees), while the distance x is not, because it depends on the height of the container (which will be different on different screen widths).

Fixed height

The fixed height version is not a problem:

HTML

<section class="container">
  <p class="left">
    Some text spanning multiple lines
  </p>
  <p class="right">
    Some text spanning multiple lines
  </p>
</section>

CSS

@use "sass:math";

$trapezium-skew-angle: -14deg;

@mixin orange-background {
  position: relative;

  // Needs to use pseudo-element to be able to render it
  // below the trapezium's layer
  &::before {
    z-index: -1;
    content: "";
    position: absolute;
    left: 0;
    right: 0;
    top: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    background-color: orange;
  }
}

@function trapezium-shift($trapezium-height) {
  @return (-1 * math.tan($trapezium-skew-angle) * $trapezium-height) / 2;
}

@mixin trapezium($height, $width) {
  overflow: hidden;
  position: relative;

  &::after {
    z-index: -1;
    content: "";
    display: block;
    position: absolute;
    left: -1 * trapezium-shift($height);
    top: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    width: $width;
    background-color: blue;
    transform: skew($trapezium-skew-angle);
  }
}

@mixin column {
  outline: 1px dashed black;
  padding: 4rem;
  width: 50%;
}

.container {
  @include orange-background;
  
  display: flex;
  flex-flow: row nowrap;
  height: 300px;
}

.left {
  @include column;
  @include trapezium($height: 300px, $width: 50%);
}

.right {
  @include column;
}

Responsiveness

The problem is that my implementation needs to be responsive. When the screen height changes, the height of the container will change too and so will change the value of trapezium-shift (which is marked as x on the image). Sass runs at build-time, so there is no way for Sass to know the height of the container.

Question

Do you know about any possible solution to this?

This is a pen with one solution a guy gave me on StackOverflow: https://codepen.io/no-cheating/pen/abNzaQm?editors=0100. It mostly works, but there is an important problem: the right padding of the left element (yellow background), and the left padding of the right element (orange background) are visually different. Here is a screenshot that shows the problem:

They have the same values in CSS, but because of how we generate that tilted line visually they are not and the text of the left element gets very close to that line on some screen widths, which looks poor. I need to keep that distance - distance of the text contents of both elements from the tilted line - identical.

So I’m still looking for a solution that won’t break that constraint.

Maybe I’m being a bit simplistic but why can’t you use 50% linear gradient? The gradient mid-point of the height will be exactly 50% giving equal amounts to both sides.

e.g.

Unlike your example the top of the gradient does not start at 50%. The top and bottom of the slant are where they need to be so that the mid point of the gradient is at 50%.

Or did I miss something obvious :slight_smile: (which may be likely).

Oh, but being simple is a virtue - The simpler the better! I just couldn’t work it out in any simpler way.

In terms of layout your solution is perfect. My only worry is that the line is not smooth:

Do you know how to fix this?