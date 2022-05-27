How to position a pseudo-element to underline text

Hi,
I am currently working on my personal website to practice my coding and I recently discovered the potential of pseudo elements for design.
I would like to use a pseudo-element to underline a text.
I could successfully design a pseudo-element to underline my title but I have some problem to properly position it under my text.
<div class="Resume">
<div class="Education">
<h2>Education</h2>
<ul>
<li>Education #1</li>
<li>Education #2</li>
<li>Education #3</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div class="Experience">
<h2>Experience</h2>
<ul>
<li>Experience #1</li>
<li>Experience #2</li>
<li>Experience #3</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
.Resume {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
text-align: center;
}
.Resume h2 {
font-size: 40px;
padding: 50px;
letter-spacing: 4px;
font-weight: bold;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
/* Pseudo element line */
/* Reaadpt line under education experience */
.Resume h2::after {
content: '';
display: block;
position: absolute;
background-color: #7D7465;
height: 10px;
width: 20%;
}
Online CodePen Code
I tried using left-right / top-bottom but it does not work and cannot properly position it under my text.
Thank you in advance for your help.