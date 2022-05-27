How to position a pseudo-element to underline text

Hi,

I am currently working on my personal website to practice my coding and I recently discovered the potential of pseudo elements for design.

I would like to use a pseudo-element to underline a text.

I could successfully design a pseudo-element to underline my title but I have some problem to properly position it under my text.

<div class="Resume"> <div class="Education"> <h2>Education</h2> <ul> <li>Education #1</li> <li>Education #2</li> <li>Education #3</li> </ul> </div> <div class="Experience"> <h2>Experience</h2> <ul> <li>Experience #1</li> <li>Experience #2</li> <li>Experience #3</li> </ul> </div> </div>

.Resume { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr); text-align: center; } .Resume h2 { font-size: 40px; padding: 50px; letter-spacing: 4px; font-weight: bold; text-transform: uppercase; } /* Pseudo element line */ /* Reaadpt line under education experience */ .Resume h2::after { content: ''; display: block; position: absolute; background-color: #7D7465; height: 10px; width: 20%; }

Online CodePen Code

I tried using left-right / top-bottom but it does not work and cannot properly position it under my text.

Thank you in advance for your help.