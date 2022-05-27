How to position a pseudo-element to underline text

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi,

I am currently working on my personal website to practice my coding and I recently discovered the potential of pseudo elements for design.

I would like to use a pseudo-element to underline a text.

I could successfully design a pseudo-element to underline my title but I have some problem to properly position it under my text.

<div class="Resume">

  <div class="Education">

    <h2>Education</h2>

    <ul>
      <li>Education #1</li>
      <li>Education #2</li>
      <li>Education #3</li>
    </ul>
  </div>

  <div class="Experience">

    <h2>Experience</h2>

    <ul>
      <li>Experience #1</li>
      <li>Experience #2</li>
      <li>Experience #3</li>
    </ul>
  </div>
</div>

.Resume {
    display: grid;
    grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
    text-align: center;
}

.Resume h2 {
    font-size: 40px;
    padding: 50px;
    letter-spacing: 4px;
    font-weight: bold;
    text-transform: uppercase;    
}

/* Pseudo element line */
/* Reaadpt line under education experience */
.Resume h2::after {
    content: '';
    display: block;
    position: absolute;
    background-color: #7D7465;
    height: 10px;
    width: 20%;
}

Online CodePen Code

I tried using left-right / top-bottom but it does not work and cannot properly position it under my text.
Thank you in advance for your help.