How to populate third table with foreign keys from other two tables

Hi all,
I have experience of using a single mySQL table, but now want to try using multiple tables. I have been reading articles and researching for weeks, but still don’t understand part of it.
I have three tables as follows:
USERS
id (PK)
username
password
PICTURES
id (PK)
filename
LINKS
id (PK)
user_id (FK)
picture_id (FK)
I can, with the relevant code, fill out the USERS and PICTURES table, but I don’t know how the LINKS table is supposed to be populated. Do I have to populate this myself by calling the id from each of the first two tables? This seems like a very convoluted way of doing it (but it may be right). Or does it auto-populate because the foreign keys are there (something that I’m hopeful about, but doubt).