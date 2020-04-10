How to populate third table with foreign keys from other two tables

Hi all,

I have experience of using a single mySQL table, but now want to try using multiple tables. I have been reading articles and researching for weeks, but still don’t understand part of it.

I have three tables as follows:

USERS

id (PK)

username

password

PICTURES

id (PK)

filename

LINKS

id (PK)

user_id (FK)

picture_id (FK)

I can, with the relevant code, fill out the USERS and PICTURES table, but I don’t know how the LINKS table is supposed to be populated. Do I have to populate this myself by calling the id from each of the first two tables? This seems like a very convoluted way of doing it (but it may be right). Or does it auto-populate because the foreign keys are there (something that I’m hopeful about, but doubt).