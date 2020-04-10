How to populate third table with foreign keys from other two tables

Hi all,

I have experience of using a single mySQL table, but now want to try using multiple tables. I have been reading articles and researching for weeks, but still don’t understand part of it.

I have three tables as follows:

USERS
id (PK)
username
password

PICTURES
id (PK)
filename

LINKS
id (PK)
user_id (FK)
picture_id (FK)

I can, with the relevant code, fill out the USERS and PICTURES table, but I don’t know how the LINKS table is supposed to be populated. Do I have to populate this myself by calling the id from each of the first two tables? This seems like a very convoluted way of doing it (but it may be right). Or does it auto-populate because the foreign keys are there (something that I’m hopeful about, but doubt).

The table won’t ‘auto-populate’… because it can’t assume you WANT to join every row in the first table with every row in the second.

Describe the relationship between Users and Pictures for me.

Standard relationship form comes in a bidirectional reference sentence:
A User can have ____ Picture(s); a Picture can belong to ____ User(s)

Where the blanks are usually filled in with “one”,“many”, “zero-or-one” or “zero-to-many”.

Ah, I didn’t think about putting down the relationships.

A user can have many pictures, but a picture can belong to only one person. So a one-to-many (or many-to-one).

Okay, so in the case of a 1 to many relationship, you don’t actually need a third table.

Consider this instead:
USERS
id (PK)
username
password

PICTURES
id (PK)
user_id (FK)
filename

That makes things a bit simpler. So with these two tables, I would need to fill in the USERS table first, otherwise the PICTURES table couldn’t be populated (as there would be no FK to reference). So I would:

  1. Populate the USERS table.
  2. Retrieve the user_id.
  3. Populate the PICTURES table.
and i’m sure Rudy will be along momentarily to tell me I shouldnt use an artificial key in the users table. :stuck_out_tongue:

Yes, you would need to make the user before you make the picture(s) associated for that user - which, really when you think about it, makes sense - you wouldn’t define a bunch of pictures before you knew what user the pictures were for - s’just wasteful.

It does make sense completely. A picture wouldn’t be helpful without knowing who it belonged to.

