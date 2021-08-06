How to point two url in the same place .htaccess or wp function?

Based on the answer given in https://stackoverflow.com/questions/2125111/wordpress-two-urls-for-the-same-post, once you know the post ID of the post you want to link to, create an .htaccess file like this:

Options -MultiViews -Indexes RewriteEngine On RewriteRule ^long-life-to-the-united-states/post-name/$ /index.php?p=YourPostIDHere [L]

Where you need to replace YourPostIDHere with the actual post ID.