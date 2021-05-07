How to point two url in the same place .htaccess or wp function?

Based on the answer given in https://stackoverflow.com/questions/2125111/wordpress-two-urls-for-the-same-post, once you know the post ID of the post you want to link to, create an
.htaccess file like this:
Options -MultiViews -Indexes
RewriteEngine On
RewriteRule ^long-life-to-the-united-states/post-name/$ /index.php?p=YourPostIDHere [L]
Where you need to replace
YourPostIDHere with the actual post ID.
This will serve the content of that post under
long-life-to-the-united-states/post-name/ as well. SEO-wise make sure to put a
<meta rel="canonical"> with one of the URLs in the
<head> of the HTML to prevent Google marking one as duplicate content of the other.