How to point two url in the same place .htaccess or wp function?

#1

Example:
http://domain.com/help-brother/post-name/
http://domain.com/long-life-to-the-united-states/post-name/

The two url have to point to the same post

It is basically creating a fake url

#3

Based on the answer given in https://stackoverflow.com/questions/2125111/wordpress-two-urls-for-the-same-post, once you know the post ID of the post you want to link to, create an .htaccess file like this:

Options -MultiViews -Indexes

RewriteEngine On

RewriteRule ^long-life-to-the-united-states/post-name/$ /index.php?p=YourPostIDHere [L]

Where you need to replace YourPostIDHere with the actual post ID.

This will serve the content of that post under long-life-to-the-united-states/post-name/ as well. SEO-wise make sure to put a <meta rel="canonical"> with one of the URLs in the <head> of the HTML to prevent Google marking one as duplicate content of the other.