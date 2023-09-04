How to place images in the middle stacked seperated by space

HTML & CSS
1

I’m not sure if I’m doing this correctly.

I made an attempt that is below this one.

https://jsfiddle.net/2y14xd9n/

body{
width: 1500px;
background: orange;
}

.outer {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  min-height: 500px;
  margin: 20px;
  justify-content: center;
  align-content: center;
  max-width: 1500px;
  gap:350px;
  background: white;
 
}

<div class="outer">

	<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474"  style="width:350px" alt="Image 1">
	<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px" alt="Image 2">

  </div>

My Attempt

What I am trying to do here is.

One image on the left, one on the right, then have images stacked in the middle separated by space.

https://jsfiddle.net/2y14xd9n/1/

<div class="outer">

  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px">

  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >

  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px">

</div>