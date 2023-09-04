How to place images in the middle stacked seperated by space

I’m not sure if I’m doing this correctly.
I made an attempt that is below this one.
https://jsfiddle.net/2y14xd9n/
body{
width: 1500px;
background: orange;
}
.outer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 500px;
margin: 20px;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
max-width: 1500px;
gap:350px;
background: white;
}
<div class="outer">
<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px" alt="Image 1">
<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px" alt="Image 2">
</div>
My Attempt
What I am trying to do here is.
One image on the left, one on the right, then have images stacked in the middle separated by space.
https://jsfiddle.net/2y14xd9n/1/
<div class="outer">
<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px">
<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px">
</div>