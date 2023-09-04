How to place images in the middle stacked separated by space

I’m not sure if I’m doing this correctly.

I made an attempt that is below this one.

https://jsfiddle.net/2y14xd9n/

body{
width: 1500px;
background: orange;
}

.outer {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  min-height: 500px;
  margin: 20px;
  justify-content: center;
  align-content: center;
  max-width: 1500px;
  gap:350px;
  background: white;
 
}

<div class="outer">

	<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474"  style="width:350px" alt="Image 1">
	<img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px" alt="Image 2">

  </div>

My Attempt

What I am trying to do here is.

One image on the left, one on the right, then have images stacked in the middle separated by space.

https://jsfiddle.net/2y14xd9n/1/

<div class="outer">

  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px">

  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >
  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/100x50" >

  <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px">

</div>
Well, its doing what you told it to do.

If you’ve got (counts) 9 items in a flex container with wrapping, and have told it to put a gap of 350px between the elements, two of which are 350px wide and the rest 50px… you’d need a screen (maths) 3850 pixels wide for it all to show up on one line (3890 with the margin on both sides of the container). Course, you’ve also specified that the max width of the container is 1500 pixels, so it’s definitely going to wrap.

What exactly were you expecting?

I want the 7 images to appear in the empty space that is in the middle.