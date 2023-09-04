How to place images in the middle stacked separated by space

I’m not sure if I’m doing this correctly.

I made an attempt that is below this one.

https://jsfiddle.net/2y14xd9n/

body{ width: 1500px; background: orange; } .outer { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; min-height: 500px; margin: 20px; justify-content: center; align-content: center; max-width: 1500px; gap:350px; background: white; }

<div class="outer"> <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px" alt="Image 1"> <img src="https://fakeimg.pl/350x474" style="width:350px" alt="Image 2"> </div>

What I am trying to do here is.

One image on the left, one on the right, then have images stacked in the middle separated by space.

https://jsfiddle.net/2y14xd9n/1/