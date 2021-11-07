How to place a small blue line across top of photo?

What is the HTML to place a small blue line across top of a photo?
If it’s purely decorative, then it would be much better to do it with CSS.
border-top would probably work, depending on what you want.
What is the relevant HTML/CSS?
Thankyou, I would prefer to just do it in HTML if someone could please tell me the code. Thankyou.
To clarify what I said earlier, there is no HTML for adding purely decorative features. That is the purpose of CSS, not HTML.
There is the
<hr> element, which has specific structural uses, but you would still need to use CSS to style it.
Historically, this has been presented as a horizontal rule or line. While it may still be displayed as a horizontal rule in visual browsers, this element is now defined in semantic terms, rather than presentational terms, so if you wish to draw a horizontal line, you should do so using appropriate CSS.
