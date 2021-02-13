How to perform calculations using inputs from multiple choice

Hey m3g4p0p,
So the HTML is:
<form action="/action_page.php">
<hr style="height:2px;border-width:0;color:blue;background-color:chocolate">
<p style="font-size:20px" for="House Type">What kind of house do you live in?</p>
<input type="radio" id="Detached" name="House Type" value="1.14" onclick="calc(event)" />
<label style="font-size:15px" for="Detached">Detached</label><br>
<input type="radio" id="Semi Detached" name="House Type" value="1.04" onclick="calc(event)" />
<label style="font-size:15px" for="Semi Detached">Semi Detached</label><br>
<input type="radio" id="Terrace" name="House Type" value="0.925" onclick="calc(event)" />
<label style="font-size:15px" for="Terrace">Terrace</label><br>
<input type="radio" id="Flat" name="House Type" value="0.83" onclick="calc(event)" />
<label style="font-size:15px" for="Flat">Flat</label>
<hr style="height:2px;border-width:0;color:blue;background-color:chocolate">
<p id="Type"> House Type Here</p>
And thanks to your help, the Java script code is:
function calc(event) {
var value = Number(event.target.value);
var coef= value*5.5;
document.getElementById("Type").innerHTML = coef;
}
var houseTypes = document.querySelectorAll('input[name="House Type"]')
houseTypes.forEach(function (element) {
element.addEventListener('click', calc)
})
However I have another set of options for House age. The HTML is:
<form action="/action_page.php">
<p style="font-size:20px" for="Age">What is the age of House?</p>
<input type="radio" id="Pre 1945" name="Age" value="1" onclick="calc(event)" />
<label style="font-size:15px" for="Pre 1945">Pre 1945</label><br>
<input type="radio" id="1945-1965" name="Age" value="1" onclick="calc(event)" />
<label style="font-size:15px" for="1945-1965">1945-1965</label><br>
<input type="radio" id="1966-1999" name="Age" value="0.93" onclick="calc(event)" />
<label style="font-size:15px" for="1966-1999">1966-1999</label><br>
<input type="radio" id="2000-2009" name="Age" value="0.81" onclick="calc(event)" />
<label style="font-size:15px" for="2000-2009">2000-2009</label><br>
<input type="radio" id="2010 -" name="Age" value="0.8" onclick="calc(event)" />
<label style="font-size:15px" for="2010 -">2010 -</label><br>
<p id="Age H"> House Type Here</p>
And I also want to do calculations with this set of user inputs as well. I have the JavaScript code as:
function calc(event) {
var value = Number(event.target.value);
var agecoef= value*6.5;
document.getElementById("Age H").innerHTML = agecoef;
}
var houseTypes = document.querySelectorAll('input[name="Age"]')
houseTypes.forEach(function (element) {
element.addEventListener('click', calc)
})
However, when on the actual HTML, when I click on the age options, it also changes the house options to match the age value in the paragraph section.