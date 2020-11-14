How to perform calculations using inputs from multiple choice

I would like to do simple calculations based of user input. Each put has a different value, so therefore changes the final answer.

Bellow is the html code:

<form action="/action_page.php"> <p style="font-size:20px" for="House Type">What kind of house do you live in?</p> <input type="radio" id="Detached" name="House Type" value="1.14" onclick="calc()" /> <label style="font-size:15px" for="Detached">Detached</label><br> <input type="radio" id="Semi Detached" name="House Type" value="1.04" onclick="calc()" /> <label style="font-size:15px" for="Semi Detached">Semi Detached</label><br> <input type="radio" id="Terrace" name="House Type" value="0.925" onclick="calc()" /> <label style="font-size:15px" for="Terrace">Terrace</label><br> <input type="radio" id="Flat" name="House Type" value="0.83" onclick="calc()" /> <label style="font-size:15px" for="Flat">Flat</label>

The calculation I want to do is:

Input multiply by another number. How do I code the JavaScript for this