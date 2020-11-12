How to perform calculations using inputs from multiple choice

JavaScript
I would like to do simple calculations based of user input. Each put has a different value, so therefore changes the final answer.

Bellow is the html code:

<form action="/action_page.php">
                              <p style="font-size:20px" for="House Type">What kind of house do you live in?</p>
                              <input type="radio" id="Detached" name="House Type" value="1.14" onclick="calc()" />
                              <label style="font-size:15px" for="Detached">Detached</label><br>
                              <input type="radio" id="Semi Detached" name="House Type" value="1.04" onclick="calc()" />
                              <label style="font-size:15px" for="Semi Detached">Semi Detached</label><br>
                              <input type="radio" id="Terrace" name="House Type" value="0.925" onclick="calc()" />
                              <label style="font-size:15px" for="Terrace">Terrace</label><br>
                              <input type="radio" id="Flat" name="House Type" value="0.83" onclick="calc()" />
                              <label style="font-size:15px" for="Flat">Flat</label>

The calculation I want to do is:

Input multiply by another number. How do I code the JavaScript for this

[off-topic]
@kultar97 when you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the </> button, or type 3 backticks ``` on a separate line both before and after the code block.

I have done it for you this time.
[/off-topic]

