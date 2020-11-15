How to Perform Calculations from Checkbox inputs

So the HTML code is:

<select id='testSelect1' multiple> <option value='1.2'>Apple</option> <option value='3.3' >Acocados</option> <option value='4.3' >Bannanas</option> <option value='3.32'>Beans</option>

And The JavaScript code so far is as follows:

<script> document.multiselect('#testSelect1') .setCheckBoxClick("checkboxAll", function(target, args) { console.log("Checkbox 'Select All' was clicked and got value ", args.checked); }) .setCheckBoxClick("1", function(target, args) { console.log("Checkbox for item with value '1' was clicked and got value ", args.checked); }); function enable() { document.multiselect('#testSelect1').setIsEnabled(true); } function disable() { document.multiselect('#testSelect1').setIsEnabled(false); } </script>

When a user checks a box, I want to be able to add up all the values they have selected. How can I do this?