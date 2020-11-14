How to Perform Calculations from Checkbox inputs

So the HTML code is:
<select id='testSelect1' multiple>
<option value='1.2'>Apple</option>
<option value='3.3' >Acocados</option>
<option value='4.3' >Bannanas</option>
<option value='3.32'>Beans</option>
And The JavaScript code so far is as follows:
<script>
document.multiselect('#testSelect1')
.setCheckBoxClick("checkboxAll", function(target, args) {
console.log("Checkbox 'Select All' was clicked and got value ", args.checked);
})
.setCheckBoxClick("1", function(target, args) {
console.log("Checkbox for item with value '1' was clicked and got value ", args.checked);
});
function enable() {
document.multiselect('#testSelect1').setIsEnabled(true);
}
function disable() {
document.multiselect('#testSelect1').setIsEnabled(false);
}
</script>
When a user checks a box, I want to be able to add up all the values they have selected. How can I do this?