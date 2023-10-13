How to pass value from mysql to next form in php mysql

PHP
Respected Experts! I have one small form with few fields in which one field is not available in the form, but the value is entered in database table from backend. Now I want to passed value of this form along with (that value which generated at database table) to next form on the submission of this form. I can easily passed value which available in form by post method, But I dont knew how can I passed value of one field which generated at time of processing in mysql table. Here is my code for passing value. Please guide me how can I passed that database value to form along with other values. Processing code of form A

<?php
    // getting all values from the HTML form
    if(isset($_POST['submit']))
    {
        $regdate = $_POST['regdate'];   
   
        $name2 = $_POST['name2'];
    $rel2 = $_POST['rel2'];
    $age1 = $_POST['age1'];
        $gender = $_POST['gender'];         
          
        $remarks = $_POST['remarks'];   
    $mble = $_POST['mble'];       
    $abc = $_POST['abc']; 
        
    }

Front end of Form B where value from above need to be passed

<label>MR No:</label> <input type="text" name= "mrno"  id= "mrno" value= **need to be passed from database table**>
<label>Name:</label> <input type="text" name= "name1"  id= "name1"  value="<?php echo $name2; echo ' '; echo $rel2; ?>">
and others  in same way