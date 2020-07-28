How to pass state from context

I’m trying to make my context work properly.

I’ve added it and it works as it should if I pass a string as a property to the state. However, I want to pass a prop as the state.

So this works:

export class DataProvider extends Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { continent: props.continent, }; this.updateState = this.updateState.bind(this); } updateState() { this.setState({ continent: this.props.continent}); } componentDidMount() { console.log(this.props.continent); this.updateState(); } render() { return ( <DataContext.Provider value={{ state: this.state }}> {this.props.children} </DataContext.Provider> ); } }

But this does not work (results in undefined)

this.state = { continent: props.continent, };

Results in “undefined” when I try to access it.

I get the prop from a component named “Africa”, which does this:

const Africa = ({}) => { return ( <div> <DataProvider continent={["Africa"]} /> ........irrelevant code

It successfully passes to my DataProvider component.

But, as I stated, when I try to pass that as a property for my state, it results in “undefined”.

class JumbotronPage extends Component { static contextType = DataContext; render() { console.log(this.context)

A(DataProvider), B(Africa), C(JumbotronPage)

I’m not sure if it’s because A and B recognizes each other.

B and C does not.

So whenever I access C from A, B gets re-rendered, resulting in giving C nothing as state. Does that make sense?

Please, forgive me for being very green and new to React. I hope I make some sense.

This is part of my App.js:

<Route exact path="/Login" component={Login} /> <Route exact path="/Jumbotron"> <DataProvider> <JumbotronPage /> </DataProvider> </Route> <Route exact path="/CreateNewMemories" component={renderForm} />

I created a gist, if someone has the time an patience to have a look at my abomination.

gist.github.com https://gist.github.com/kalleftw/e79412034eafd29a2e26b1af24149e67 Africa.js import React, { Component } from "react"; import Carousel from "react-bootstrap/Carousel"; import a1 from "../../assets/africa/a1.jpg"; import a2 from "../../assets/africa/a2.jpg"; import a3 from "../../assets/africa/a3.jpg"; import "./Continents.css"; import VerContinentToolbar from "../Navbar/VerContinentToolbar"; import { DataProvider } from "../../FetchContext"; This file has been truncated. show original FetchContext.js import React, { Component } from "react"; export const DataContext = React.createContext({}); export class DataProvider extends Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { continent: "props.continent", }; This file has been truncated. show original Jumbotron.js import React, { Component } from "react"; import "./Jumbotron.css"; import CountryList from "./country-list"; import { DataContext } from "../FetchContext"; import { MDBJumbotron, MDBContainer, MDBRow, MDBCol, This file has been truncated. show original There are more than three files. show original

I understand that using this technique for passing contexts is quite outdated, however, I am very new to React and this was the way that I understood (best).