In top of my twig login form I have

{{ form_errors(form) }}

after authentication fail, I want to pass a wrong password message here. In my controller I have:

echo $twig->render('login.html', ['form' => $form->createView(), 'title' => 'title', 'form.errors' => array('wrong pass'); ]);

But I assume form.errors is a wrong param to pass non-field-specific errors to twig form. How can I do this? I probably have to add my symfony form is standalone, NOT framework.