How to pass jquery $(this) .to a function? Javascript or Jquery
or it could be another way of working the dropdown
<select name="Australian-Brother">
<option>not</option>
<option>yes</option>
</select>
<select name="Australian-Brother">
<option>Not</option>
<option>Yes</option>
</select>
<script>
$("[name='Australian-Brother']").on('change', function () {
var selectedTextDisplay = $(this).children(':selected').text();
function USA_Brothers(){
if (selectedTextDisplay === 'yes') {
$(this).html("<option>not</option><option>yes</option>");
} else {
$(this).html("<option>yes</option><option>not</option>");
}
}
USA_Brothers();
});
</script>
