How to pass jquery $(this) .to a function? Javascript or Jquery

JavaScript
#1

or it could be another way of working the dropdown

<html lang="en"><head>
    </head>
    <body translate="no">
        <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>

        <select name="Australian-Brother">
            <option>not</option>
            <option>yes</option>
        </select>

        <select name="Australian-Brother">
            <option>Not</option>
            <option>Yes</option>
        </select>


        <script>
            $("[name='Australian-Brother']").on('change', function () {
        var selectedTextDisplay = $(this).children(':selected').text();
        
        function USA_Brothers(){
            if (selectedTextDisplay === 'yes') {
                $(this).html("<option>not</option><option>yes</option>");
            } else {
                $(this).html("<option>yes</option><option>not</option>");
            }
              } 
          USA_Brothers();
    });
        </script>

    </body></html>