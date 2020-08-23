How to pass data to other site

Your requirements are vague. Is the sending of userid and password a requirement or is that your solution to a more fundamental requirement? My guess is that you need to somehow sign into another website. That type of thing is sometimes done such as a store might redirect to PayPal or a bank and then proceed after PayPal or the bank has processed a login. And Social Security and the Veteran’s Administration use a vendor (id.me I think for one of them) to securely identify the user. I am not sure how Experian interfaces with the user’s bank for their Boost service.

Is your fundamental requirement that users of one site be able to do the equivalent of a login to another site? If so then it is likely better to not send the userid and password across the domains; other websites seem to use other solutions.