How to pass an array from javascript ajax function into into php script?

JavaScript
,
#1

I have an ajax function that connects to a php file. I’m trying to pass arguments (‘tax_query’) collected on the page to a query running on php. How can I create an array (or maybe just a string) in javascript and pass that as an argument to the function inside php. Everything is working except that I have query arguments in the php file hard coded where I want them to be dynamic based on what I pass through the ajax request.

Here is my jQuery function that grabs data from user selections, saves the variables and connects to php via ajax

(function($) {

  function getFilters () {
    var filters = {}
    
    $('.checked').each(function () {
      filters[this.dataset.filter] = this.dataset.value
    })
    
      return filters
    }

    $(".dropdown-menu li a").click(function (event) {
      var $this = $(this)
      var $dropdown = $this.parents('.dropdown')
      var html = $this.text() + ' <span class="caret"></span>'
      
      $dropdown.find(".btn").html(html);  
      $dropdown.find('a').removeClass('checked');
      $this.addClass('checked');

      var filters = getFilters();

      //var level = filters["level"];
      var level = filters.level;
      var location = filters.location;
      var specialty = filters.specialty;
      
      alert("Level: "+level+" Location: "+location+" Specialty: "+specialty);

      console.log(getFilters());

      event.preventDefault();

      alert("made it up to ajax");
   
      $.ajax({
          type: 'POST',
          url: '<?php echo admin_url('admin-ajax.php');?>',
          dataType: "html", // add data type
          data: { action : 'get_ajax_posts' },
          success: function( response ) {
              console.log( response );

              $( '.posts-area' ).html( response ); 
          }
      });      
    })

})(jQuery);

here is my php function that runs a Wordpress post query and returns back to jquery.

function get_ajax_posts() {
    // Query Arguments
    $args = array(
      'post_type' => 'the-talent',
      'tax_query' => array(
          'relation' => 'AND',
          array(
              'taxonomy' => 'level',
              'field'    => 'term_id',
              'terms'    => array( '25' ),// needs to be 3 and up? maybe use if statements?
          ),
          array(
              'taxonomy' => 'location',
              'field'    => 'term_id',
              'terms'    => array( '20' ),
          ),
          array(
              'taxonomy' => 'specialty',
              'field'    => 'term_id',
              'terms'    => array( '4' ),
          ),
          
      ),
    );

    // The Query
    $ajaxposts = new WP_Query( $args );

    $response = '';

    // The Query
    if ( $ajaxposts->have_posts() ) {
        while ( $ajaxposts->have_posts() ) {
            $ajaxposts->the_post();
            //$response .= get_template_part('products');

            $response .= 

            $name = get_field('name');
            $main_image = get_field('main_image');

         ?>

        <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-3 talent">
          <div class="talent">
            <a type="button" href="<?php the_permalink() ?>">
             <img class="img-responsive" src="<?php echo $main_image; ?>">
             <h3 class="dark"><?php echo $name; ?></h3> 
            </a>
          </div><!-- close talent -->
        </div><!-- close col -->

       <?php

       ;
        }
    } else {
        $response .= get_template_part('none');
    }

    //echo $response;

    exit; // leave ajax call
}

// Fire AJAX action for both logged in and non-logged in users
add_action('wp_ajax_get_ajax_posts', 'get_ajax_posts');
add_action('wp_ajax_nopriv_get_ajax_posts', 'get_ajax_posts');
#2

Hi @aaron4osu, simply add the filters to the data you’re sending:

$.ajax({
  // ...
  data: { action : 'get_ajax_posts' , filters: filters }
})

Then these filters are available in your PHP script as $_POST['filters'], and you can create your query like e.g.:

$query = ['relation' => 'AND'];

foreach ($_POST['filters'] as $key => $value) {
    $query[] = [
        'field' => 'term_id',
        'taxononomy' => $key,
        'terms' => [$value]
    ];
}
#3

Thanks for the help, but I’m still having issues…I tried that but now response is coming back empty (I think)… here is my updated code…

function get_ajax_posts() {

	$tax_query = ['relation' => 'AND'];

	foreach ($_POST['filters'] as $key => $value) {
	    $tax_query[] = [
	        'field' => 'term_id',
	        'taxononomy' => $key,
	        'terms' => [$value]
	    ];
	}

    // Query Arguments
    $args = array(
      'post_type' => 'the-talent',
      'tax_query' => $tax_query,
      // 'tax_query' => array(
      //     'relation' => 'AND',
      //     array(
      //         'taxonomy' => 'level',
      //         'field'    => 'term_id',
      //         'terms'    => array( '25' ),// needs to be 3 and up? maybe use if statements?
      //     ),
      //     array(
      //         'taxonomy' => 'location',
      //         'field'    => 'term_id',
      //         'terms'    => array( '20' ),
      //     ),
      //     array(
      //         'taxonomy' => 'specialty',
      //         'field'    => 'term_id',
      //         'terms'    => array( '4' ),
      //     ),
          
      // ),
    );

    // The Query
    $ajaxposts = new WP_Query( $args );

    $response = '';

    // The Query
    if ( $ajaxposts->have_posts() ) {
        while ( $ajaxposts->have_posts() ) {
            $ajaxposts->the_post();
            //$response .= get_template_part('products');

            $response .= 

            $name = get_field('name');
            $main_image = get_field('main_image');

         ?>

        <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-3 talent">
          <div class="talent">
            <a type="button" href="<?php the_permalink() ?>">
             <img class="img-responsive" src="<?php echo $main_image; ?>">
             <h3 class="dark"><?php echo $name; ?></h3> 
            </a>
          </div><!-- close talent -->
        </div><!-- close col -->

       <?php

       
        }// end while
    } else {
        $response .= get_template_part('none');
    }

    exit; // leave ajax call
}// end get_ajax_posts

// Fire AJAX action for both logged in and non-logged in users
add_action('wp_ajax_get_ajax_posts', 'get_ajax_posts');
add_action('wp_ajax_nopriv_get_ajax_posts', 'get_ajax_posts');

js

(function($) {


function getFilters () {
  var filters = {}
  
  $('.checked').each(function () {
    filters[this.dataset.filter] = this.dataset.value
  })
  
    return filters
  }

  $(".dropdown-menu li a").click(function (event) {
    var $this = $(this)
    var $dropdown = $this.parents('.dropdown')
    var html = $this.text() + ' <span class="caret"></span>'
    
    $dropdown.find(".btn").html(html);  
    $dropdown.find('a').removeClass('checked');
    $this.addClass('checked');

    var filters = getFilters();

    //var level = filters["level"];
    var level = filters.level;
    var location = filters.location;
    var specialty = filters.specialty;
    
    alert("Level: "+level+" Location: "+location+" Specialty: "+specialty);

    console.log(getFilters());


    event.preventDefault();

    alert("made it up to ajax");
 
    $.ajax({
        type: 'POST',
        url: '<?php echo admin_url('admin-ajax.php');?>',
        dataType: "html", // add data type
       // data: { action : 'get_ajax_posts' },
        data: { action : 'get_ajax_posts' , filters: filters },
        success: function( response ) {
            console.log( response );

            alert("responce: "+response.toString() );

            $( '.posts-area' ).html( response ); 
        }
    });      
  })

})(jQuery);
#4

Well the JS looks right… what is the exact response you’re getting though? You might check the network panel of the browser dev tools to directly get the status, headers etc. without having to log anything; e.g. see here for firefox.

PS: This line in your PHP looks like you’re missing something, you’re just appending the following assignment to the $response here:

#5

opps. that should have been

$response .= "";

the alert is coming back empty for the response object. the alert is "response: " and the post area is blank. I tried the Firefox panel,. but I’m not really sure what I’m looking for. here is a link the page. The ajax is triggered every time any of the filter talent drop downs are selected. http://phia.signal-interactive.com/talent/

#6

I was just suggesting to use the network monitor so that you don’t need those annoying alerts. :-) BTW if anything why not just also log the response to the console?

Screenshot from 2020-08-02 18-05-35
Screenshot from 2020-08-02 18-05-351025×657 72.4 KB

Anyway there is indeed no response body, but the payload gets sent correctly and the status is 200 OK… so there seems to be an issue with your PHP script. Are you actually appending any data to the $response if $ajaxposts->have_posts()? What do you get when you var_dump() the query and the posts (you should see the output in the network panel then)?

#7

I’m not really sure how to do that. I tried adding this but keep getting null … even if I switch to the hard coded tax_query which is working

echo var_dump($arg);

so right now the code is returned to the hardcoded version of the tax_query

function get_ajax_posts() {

	$tax_query = ['relation' => 'AND'];

	foreach ($_POST['filters'] as $key => $value) {
	    $tax_query[] = [
	        'field' => 'term_id',
	        'taxononomy' => $key,
	        'terms' => [$value]
	    ];
	}

    // Query Arguments
    $args = array(
      'post_type' => 'the-talent',
      //'tax_query' => $tax_query,
      'tax_query' => array(
          'relation' => 'AND',
          array(
              'taxonomy' => 'level',
              'field'    => 'term_id',
              'terms'    => array( '25' ),// needs to be 3 and up? maybe use if statements?
          ),
          array(
              'taxonomy' => 'location',
              'field'    => 'term_id',
              'terms'    => array( '20' ),
          ),
          array(
              'taxonomy' => 'specialty',
              'field'    => 'term_id',
              'terms'    => array( '4' ),
          ),
          
      ),
    );

    var_dump($arg);
    print_r($arg);
    

    // The Query
    $ajaxposts = new WP_Query( $args );

    $response = '';

    // The Query
    if ( $ajaxposts->have_posts() ) {
        while ( $ajaxposts->have_posts() ) {
            $ajaxposts->the_post();
            //$response .= get_template_part('products');

            $response .= "";

            $name = get_field('name');
            $main_image = get_field('main_image');

         ?>

        <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-3 talent">
          <div class="talent">
            <a type="button" href="<?php the_permalink() ?>">
             <img class="img-responsive" src="<?php echo $main_image; ?>">
             <h3 class="dark"><?php echo $name; ?></h3> 
            </a>
          </div><!-- close talent -->
        </div><!-- close col -->

       <?php

       var_dump($response);
       print_r($response);

       
        }// end while
    } else {
        $response .= get_template_part('none');
    }
    
    
    exit; // leave ajax call
}// end get_ajax_posts

// Fire AJAX action for both logged in and non-logged in users
add_action('wp_ajax_get_ajax_posts', 'get_ajax_posts');
add_action('wp_ajax_nopriv_get_ajax_posts', 'get_ajax_posts');
#8

It’s just var_dump() (without the echo), it already prints to the output.

Here you have it right but $arg is not defined as far as I can tell… you might increase the error reporting level to get more immediate feedback on such issues.