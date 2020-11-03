How to pass an array from javascript ajax function into into php script?

I have an ajax function that connects to a php file. I’m trying to pass arguments (‘tax_query’) collected on the page to a query running on php. How can I create an array (or maybe just a string) in javascript and pass that as an argument to the function inside php. Everything is working except that I have query arguments in the php file hard coded where I want them to be dynamic based on what I pass through the ajax request.

Here is my jQuery function that grabs data from user selections, saves the variables and connects to php via ajax

(function($) { function getFilters () { var filters = {} $('.checked').each(function () { filters[this.dataset.filter] = this.dataset.value }) return filters } $(".dropdown-menu li a").click(function (event) { var $this = $(this) var $dropdown = $this.parents('.dropdown') var html = $this.text() + ' <span class="caret"></span>' $dropdown.find(".btn").html(html); $dropdown.find('a').removeClass('checked'); $this.addClass('checked'); var filters = getFilters(); //var level = filters["level"]; var level = filters.level; var location = filters.location; var specialty = filters.specialty; alert("Level: "+level+" Location: "+location+" Specialty: "+specialty); console.log(getFilters()); event.preventDefault(); alert("made it up to ajax"); $.ajax({ type: 'POST', url: '<?php echo admin_url('admin-ajax.php');?>', dataType: "html", // add data type data: { action : 'get_ajax_posts' }, success: function( response ) { console.log( response ); $( '.posts-area' ).html( response ); } }); }) })(jQuery);

here is my php function that runs a Wordpress post query and returns back to jquery.