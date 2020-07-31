How to pass an array from javascript ajax function into into php script?

I have an ajax function that connects to a php file. I’m trying to pass arguments (‘tax_query’) collected on the page to a query running on php. How can I create an array (or maybe just a string) in javascript and pass that as an argument to the function inside php. Everything is working except that I have query arguments in the php file hard coded where I want them to be dynamic based on what I pass through the ajax request.

Here is my jQuery function that grabs data from user selections, saves the variables and connects to php via ajax

(function($) {

  function getFilters () {
    var filters = {}
    
    $('.checked').each(function () {
      filters[this.dataset.filter] = this.dataset.value
    })
    
      return filters
    }

    $(".dropdown-menu li a").click(function (event) {
      var $this = $(this)
      var $dropdown = $this.parents('.dropdown')
      var html = $this.text() + ' <span class="caret"></span>'
      
      $dropdown.find(".btn").html(html);  
      $dropdown.find('a').removeClass('checked');
      $this.addClass('checked');

      var filters = getFilters();

      //var level = filters["level"];
      var level = filters.level;
      var location = filters.location;
      var specialty = filters.specialty;
      
      alert("Level: "+level+" Location: "+location+" Specialty: "+specialty);

      console.log(getFilters());

      event.preventDefault();

      alert("made it up to ajax");
   
      $.ajax({
          type: 'POST',
          url: '<?php echo admin_url('admin-ajax.php');?>',
          dataType: "html", // add data type
          data: { action : 'get_ajax_posts' },
          success: function( response ) {
              console.log( response );

              $( '.posts-area' ).html( response ); 
          }
      });      
    })

})(jQuery);

here is my php function that runs a Wordpress post query and returns back to jquery.

function get_ajax_posts() {
    // Query Arguments
    $args = array(
      'post_type' => 'the-talent',
      'tax_query' => array(
          'relation' => 'AND',
          array(
              'taxonomy' => 'level',
              'field'    => 'term_id',
              'terms'    => array( '25' ),// needs to be 3 and up? maybe use if statements?
          ),
          array(
              'taxonomy' => 'location',
              'field'    => 'term_id',
              'terms'    => array( '20' ),
          ),
          array(
              'taxonomy' => 'specialty',
              'field'    => 'term_id',
              'terms'    => array( '4' ),
          ),
          
      ),
    );

    // The Query
    $ajaxposts = new WP_Query( $args );

    $response = '';

    // The Query
    if ( $ajaxposts->have_posts() ) {
        while ( $ajaxposts->have_posts() ) {
            $ajaxposts->the_post();
            //$response .= get_template_part('products');

            $response .= 

            $name = get_field('name');
            $main_image = get_field('main_image');

         ?>

        <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-3 talent">
          <div class="talent">
            <a type="button" href="<?php the_permalink() ?>">
             <img class="img-responsive" src="<?php echo $main_image; ?>">
             <h3 class="dark"><?php echo $name; ?></h3> 
            </a>
          </div><!-- close talent -->
        </div><!-- close col -->

       <?php

       ;
        }
    } else {
        $response .= get_template_part('none');
    }

    //echo $response;

    exit; // leave ajax call
}

// Fire AJAX action for both logged in and non-logged in users
add_action('wp_ajax_get_ajax_posts', 'get_ajax_posts');
add_action('wp_ajax_nopriv_get_ajax_posts', 'get_ajax_posts');