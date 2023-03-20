How to parse HTML Form array and associative array in javascript for XMLHttpRequest

How to pass and process HTML Form array and associative array in javascript, so that the processed data can be posted through XMLHttpRequest to .php for further processing? Thanks!

Here is my semi pseudo code:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <h2>The XMLHttpRequest Object</h2> <p id="result"></p> <form onsubmit = "return process_array(this)"> <input type="text" name="array[]" value="a" /> <input type="text" name="array[]" value="b" /> <input type="text" name="array[]" value="c" /> <input type="number" name="assoc_array['a']" value=1 /> <input type="number" name="assoc_array['b']" value=2 /> <input type="number" name="assoc_array['c']" value=3 /> <input type="submit" value = "process" /> </form > <script> function process_array(f) { var a=f.elements["array[]"]; //not working var b=f.elements["assoc_array[]"]; //not working var xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhttp.onreadystatechange = function() { if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { document.getElementById("result").innerHTML = this.responseText; } }; xhttp.open("POST", "process.php", false); xhttp.setRequestHeader("Content-type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded"); xhttp.send("array=" +a+"&assoc_array =" + b); //working or not? return false; } </script> </body> </html>

process.php

<?php if(isset($_POST["array"]) && is_array($_POST["array"])){ foreach($_POST["array"] as $key => $value) { //processing array } } if(isset($_POST["assoc_array"]) && is_array($_POST["assoc_array"])){ foreach($_POST["assoc_array"] as $key => $value){ if(is_numeric($value)){ //processing assoc_array } } } echo result; ?>

var a=f.elements[“array”];

var b=f.elements[“assoc_array”];

These two lines do not work, result in undefined. and I am afraid that the following won’t work either.

xhttp.send(“array=” +a+“&assoc_array =” + b)

So, what is the correct coding? Thanks!