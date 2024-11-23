How to overwrite a ":host" CSS rule value?

I have a web page which contains an element (embedded video).

The element refers to a CSS rule similar to

:host { width: 100%; }

When I manually (!) overwrite (in WebDeveloper pane) the 100% value by 50% then the video is shown only half the size on webpage. Good.

Now I want to automatize the overwrite and replace this value from a *.user.js script.

Unfortunately the following does NOT work:

GM_addStyle(":host { width: 50% !important; }");

I guess its because of the leading colon in CSS rule.

How else can I overwrite the CSS value and the enforce a 50% dimension