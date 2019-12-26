How to optimize web dev's work?

m_hutley: m_hutley: Safely how? Is it encrypted, or in plain text? Where’s your GDPR compliance statements? How do I tell you to remove all of my data from a cloud?

We don’t have “Remove account” feature yet so you have to contact through email that is displayed in ChromeStore next to extension’s description.

We are storing it on server on Vultr.com hosting. User passwords are obviously encrypted. Forms are not encrypted to allow users to quickly restore them. We have on our Roadmap introducing strong encryption for entire form, which would allow users to store forms more securely, however it would add another step when restoring form - typing some kind of PIN number to be able to revert hashing function.

Problem with that is that would change original idea for Filly - we don’t want to turn it into some kind of synchronization tool that already exists for users vulnerable data just like OnePass app. We would like this tool be used to quickly go through UI of instances of the app you are developing.

We are on very early stage - just have less than 100 users and still gathering feedback so all to be perfectly honest with you many formal things such as GDPR compliance statements are still in progress, and we’ll definitely work them out when we know the exact shape of Filly.

m_hutley: m_hutley: I’m curious as to where you’ve gotten this use case from. Is it a common complaint you’ve heard somewhere?

Perhaps you work more with backend and do not touch UI as often as other developers but to draw you a picture of typical scenario:

Developer needs to check some kind of stuff in UI - eg. what is happening when big signup form is saved. Usually dev starts with checking it on prod instance of app as it’s the most stable version. Then when he/she is sure how it works and what need to be changed - starts developing locally and doing the same test on local instance (probably filling it many times when developing) When coding is finished - changes are uploaded to some stage instance of the app, and are verified - by dev himself and perhaps by testers. When accepted, changes are going to production and are tested again. During this process, two or three or sometimes more people had to fill big signup form dozens of times. With Filly and entire IT team using it, someone had probably did it before. Before step 1. developer would have already it on the list of forms, ready to be used with one click.

If you think of forms as not not only signup / login / registration forms, but basically as every CRUD on web app - whether is adding Product (in Store Management System) or editing School info (in app for managing school) you can much quicker navigate through the UI.

And yes we know there are automated tests - we use them on a daily basis, but even with them you still have to click a lot in the UI of the app.

This is pretty typical scenario - there are plenty of Chrome Extensions like this but all of them have drawbacks: setting up and restoring forms requires lot of clicking, forms created with new technologies such as ReactJS and AngularJS are not filled, there is no synchronization between apps.

m_hutley: m_hutley: I actually didn’t mention a personal data anything, but… duplicating a browser function doesn’t really sound like an extra feature to me

You’re right :), we exaggerated with this ‘extra’. However we created this feature just because browser autocomplete is not working properly sometimes.

Would I like to make perfectly clear is main purpose of Filly. Having it working on top of the app you developer as a programmer. Not collecting some private stuff. When you work on web app that not covered with automated tests in 100% you and you co-workers will have repeatedly fill the same UI parts.