How to optimize PHP performance so that websites load faster?

How to optimize PHP usage to increase website loading speed? Discuss techniques such as caching implementation (such as OPcache or Memcached), database query optimization, efficient framework usage, and file and script management to be lighter and faster to be processed by the server.
Welcome to the forums, @thelinkadit.
Your question sounds very much like an assignment, and you won’t find folk here willing to do your course work for you. On the other hand, if you want to show you’ve put some thought into the issue yourself, and ask a specific, relevant question or two, you’re much more likely to get others to engage with you.