How to open all links in a given element?

I want to (try to) open all links in a given element in a document.

I tried this code which failed:

const elWithLinks = document.querySelector("#mw-content"); const links = elWithLinks.querySelectorAll("a"); links.forEach( (el)=>{ el.open(); });

Uncaught TypeError: el.open is not a function

at :4:6

at NodeList.forEach ()

at :3:7

What may cause this problem?