How to open all links in a given element?

<a href="/index.php/ALL_THE_REST" title="TITLE">TEXT</a>
Is the fullest link pattern I get from the MediaWiki content management system.
I don’t know why the MediaWiki community chose to format links with
/index.php/.
I wonder if you are seeing your web page refreshed, not the web page you want, because the relative URLs are incorrect.
I believe that I was wrong to use the term “refreshed”, nothing is really refreshed:
I just get a new tab with the same URL as of the previous tab (i.e. the one I ran the code at).
Anyway, I wonder whether it’s worth continuing with this approach because of the impact of browser popup blockers.
I too think that this strange behavior comes from popup blocker, because:
- If I configure the popup blocker to not block popups for the respective domain, than the new tab with the same URL as of the previous one problem no longer happens but if I flush all browser cache (pop up blocking comes back), than this problem comes back as well
Why would a unconfigured pop up blocker cause a new tab with the same webpage of the previous one to be created this way?
I don’t have a clue.
It’s even stranger that this problem happened both in Chrome and Edge browsers.