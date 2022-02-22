How to open all links in a given element?

JavaScript
I want to (try to) open all links in a given element in a document.

I tried this code which failed:

const elWithLinks = document.querySelector("#mw-content");
const links = elWithLinks.querySelectorAll("a");
links.forEach( (el)=>{
  el.open();
});

Uncaught TypeError: el.open is not a function
at :4:6
at NodeList.forEach ()
at :3:7

What may cause this problem?

It needs to be clicked so create a click event for them.

open() is a window object method.

Use:
window.open(el.href)

Or just:
open(el.href)

const elWithLinks = document.querySelector("#mw-content");
const links = elWithLinks.querySelectorAll("a");
links.forEach( (el)=>{
  el.click();
});

Hello !

As you can read, I have changed open() to click() there.

I ran the code in both Chrome console and Edge console but the result was just my page being refreshed.

What are you trying to accomplish.
Clicking on an A element moves the window to the A elements referenced location and by default it refreshes the page.
Opening a link takes you to that link.

What href attributes do your <a> elements have?

Do your <a> elements have target="_blank" attributes so the hyperlinks open in new browser tabs or in new browser windows?

@dennisjn and @Archibald

I want to open all the links in the selected element — each link in a new tab.
Hence, if the element contains 10 a elements — 10 new tabs would be created.

The links don’t have a target attribute.
The links are created by a CMS so I generally don’t control their attributes (besides the href ).

To open in a new tab or new window you need target="_blank" attributes otherwise they will open in the same tab in quick succession. Even then you cannot control whether a browser will open in a new tab or in a new window. Anyway my Firefox, Chrome and Edge block all such popups from opening.

You could have the links open in iframes on the same web page.

I tried this code and I am having the same problem:

const elWithLinks = document.querySelector("#mw-content");
const links = elWithLinks.querySelectorAll("a");
links.forEach( (el)=>{
  el.setAttribute('target', '_blank');
  el.click();
});

Still, what happens is just one new tab which is actually a refreshment of the webpage in which the code was executed.

I have exactly that code working and opening two new web pages (after allowing popups).

Does your HTML have <a> elements within the mw_content element with href attributes for each <a> element linking to other web pages?

Indeed.

Here is such link HTML, for example:

<a href="/index.php/ENCODING" title="TITLE">TEXT</a>
Is that href attribute correct? Is index.php a file within a folder named ‘ENCODING’? So should it not be href="/ENCODING/index.php" ?

I have uploaded a demonstration of the JavaScript working here:
http://flexi.epizy.com/links1.html
That’s on free webspace so you may get a security warning.

Here’s the page source of the demonstration:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Open Links</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
</head>
<body>
<div id="mw-content">
<p>MW content:</p>
<a href="http://bbc.co.uk/">BBC</a>
<a href="http://cnn.com/">CNN</a>
</div>
<script>
const elWithLinks = document.querySelector("#mw-content");
const links = elWithLinks.querySelectorAll("a");
links.forEach( (el)=>{
  el.setAttribute('target', '_blank');
  el.click();
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
href="/index.php/ENCODING" is indeed what appears to me (MediaWiki architecture).

Funny,
It’s my bad,
My code actually worked but I didn’t notice it due to two reasons:

  1. The opening of a new tab containing my webpage refreshed
  2. The pop-up block which I missed due to reason 1

I admit I don’t know why the new tab is opened with my code.

Does it work if you use the full URL of the web page?

I misunderstood, the full URL of which webpage?

I should have made it clearer that I was suggesting you try using full URLs in the href attributes of the web pages that you wish to open in new tabs.

I wonder if you are seeing your web page refreshed, not the web page you want, because the relative URLs are incorrect.

Anyway, I wonder whether it’s worth continuing with this approach because of the impact of browser popup blockers.

<a href="/index.php/ALL_THE_REST" title="TITLE">TEXT</a>

Is the fullest link pattern I get from the MediaWiki content management system.
I don’t know why the MediaWiki community chose to format links with /index.php/.

I wonder if you are seeing your web page refreshed, not the web page you want, because the relative URLs are incorrect.

I believe that I was wrong to use the term “refreshed”, nothing is really refreshed:
I just get a new tab with the same URL as of the previous tab (i.e. the one I ran the code at).

Anyway, I wonder whether it’s worth continuing with this approach because of the impact of browser popup blockers.

I too think that this strange behavior comes from popup blocker, because:

  • If I configure the popup blocker to not block popups for the respective domain, than the new tab with the same URL as of the previous one problem no longer happens but if I flush all browser cache (pop up blocking comes back), than this problem comes back as well

Why would a unconfigured pop up blocker cause a new tab with the same webpage of the previous one to be created this way?
I don’t have a clue.
It’s even stranger that this problem happened both in Chrome and Edge browsers.